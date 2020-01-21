Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) and Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) with bullish sentiments.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.36.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 54.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G1 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.00.

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Gritstone Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

