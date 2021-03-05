Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), Nucana (NCNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) and Nucana (NCNA) with bullish sentiments.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fulgent Genetics, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.53.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 55.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fulgent Genetics with a $103.33 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Nucana (NCNA)

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Nucana has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, a 187.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

