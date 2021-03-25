Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Greenbrook Tms (GBNH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, a 129.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greenbrook Tms (GBNH)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.90.

Keywood has an average return of 65.7% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #270 out of 7400 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $23.29 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.