Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Exelixis (EXEL), Incyte (INCY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL), Incyte (INCY) and Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report issued on January 14, Silvan Tuerkcan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 49.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.88, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on January 13, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Incyte, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.64, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report issued on January 13, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Edwards Lifesciences, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Strata Skin Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

