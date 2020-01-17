Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Exact Sciences (EXAS), GW Pharma (GWPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exact Sciences (EXAS) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

In a report issued on January 12, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.09.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is ranked #1643 out of 5850 analysts.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.56, which is a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma on January 13 and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 60.9% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.60, a 68.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

