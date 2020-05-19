Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Equillium (EQ), Eyegate (EYEG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Equillium (EQ), Eyegate (EYEG) and Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Equillium (EQ)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 57.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equillium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eyegate (EYEG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 35.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $2.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.