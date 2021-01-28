Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Entera Bio (ENTX), Stryker (SYK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Entera Bio (ENTX), Stryker (SYK) and Abbott Labs (ABT) with bullish sentiments.

Entera Bio (ENTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Entera Bio, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 61.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Entera Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Stryker (SYK)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $230.75, close to its 52-week high of $247.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $254.50, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $252.00 price target.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.29, close to its 52-week high of $117.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $132.20 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

