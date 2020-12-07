Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF), Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) with bullish sentiments.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc received a Buy rating and a C$6.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Gonsalves covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Antibe Therapeutics, Knight Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.09.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75, which is a 234.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

