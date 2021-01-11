Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Editas Medicine (EDIT), NovoCure (NVCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Editas Medicine (EDIT), NovoCure (NVCR) and Atricure (ATRC) with bullish sentiments.

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Editas Medicine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.58, close to its 52-week high of $99.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 106.0% and a 82.1% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Editas Medicine has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.38, close to its 52-week high of $179.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NovoCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.33, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.92, close to its 52-week high of $58.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atricure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.67.

