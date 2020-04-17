Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) with bullish sentiments.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.67.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 30.8% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75, implying an 1193.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1.50 price target.

