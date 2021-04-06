Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Dynavax (DVAX), Illumina (ILMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), Illumina (ILMN) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 57.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $16.67 average price target, implying a 65.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Illumina (ILMN)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Illumina yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $418.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $425.90 average price target, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $445.00 price target.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 59.9% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Turning Point Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.00, representing a 78.9% upside. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.