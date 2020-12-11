Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Dynavax (DVAX), EDAP TMS (EDAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAX), EDAP TMS (EDAP) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on EDAP TMS today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.62, close to its 52-week high of $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

EDAP TMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.74, close to its 52-week high of $88.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.25, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

