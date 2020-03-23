Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Dexcom (DXCM), Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM) and Stemline Therapeutics (STML) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released today, Chris Cooley from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Boston Scientific, and Align Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $300.67 average price target.

Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

In a report released today, Nathan Weinstein from Aegis Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stemline Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -53.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, and Amarin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stemline Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, which is a 283.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

