Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Delcath Systems (DCTH), Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Delcath Systems (DCTH) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) with bullish sentiments.

Delcath Systems (DCTH)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Delcath Systems today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.05, close to its 52-week low of $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 64.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delcath Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 42.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $6.67 average price target.

