Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) and KemPharm (KMPH) with bullish sentiments.

DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on DBV Technologies SA – American, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DBV Technologies SA – American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50, implying a 121.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences with a $19.00 average price target.

KemPharm (KMPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on KemPharm today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

KemPharm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.