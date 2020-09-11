Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Cytosorbents (CTSO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cytosorbents (CTSO) with bullish sentiments.

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

In a report issued on August 5, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 46.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytosorbents is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, representing an 86.6% upside. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

