Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with bullish sentiments.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 32.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67, which is a 210.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.62, close to its 52-week low of $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 28.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Stoke Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

