Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK), Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.10, close to its 52-week high of $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.64, close to its 52-week high of $122.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.91, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

