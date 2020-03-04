Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Cytokinetics (CYTK), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 58.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.67, close to its 52-week high of $97.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.00, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.91, close to its 52-week low of $7.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.