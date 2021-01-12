Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) with bullish sentiments.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reiterated a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics on January 10 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

CymaBay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.83, which is a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report released yesterday, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.78, close to its 52-week high of $70.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 61.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC Therapeutics with a $65.13 average price target, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

