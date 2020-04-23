Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Conmed (CNMD), Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Conmed (CNMD) and Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) with bullish sentiments.

Conmed (CNMD)

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained a Buy rating on Conmed today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SmileDirectClub, Medtronic, and Glaukos.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Conmed with a $95.00 average price target, implying a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.65, close to its 52-week high of $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chembio Diagnostics with a $16.00 average price target, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

