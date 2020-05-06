Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Compugen (CGEN), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Compugen (CGEN) and Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Compugen (CGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Compugen today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.32, close to its 52-week high of $15.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Compugen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $38.00 average price target, which is a 158.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

