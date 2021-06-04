Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Sierra Oncology (SRRA) with bullish sentiments.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.04, close to its 52-week low of $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $25.50 average price target.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $5.50 average price target, representing a 120.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Oncology with a $34.67 average price target.

