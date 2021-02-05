Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Codiak BioSciences (CDAK), Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) and Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) with bullish sentiments.

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Codiak BioSciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Codiak BioSciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

In a report issued on February 2, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Travere Therapeutics with a $39.50 average price target, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

