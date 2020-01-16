Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Rigel (RIGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Rigel (RIGL) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 53.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.17.

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.72, close to its 52-week high of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Rigel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

