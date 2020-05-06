Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.71.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.60.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80, a 172.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.63, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

