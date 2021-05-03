Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Clearside Biomedical (CLSD), Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearside Biomedical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.12, close to its 52-week high of $87.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Krystal Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.33, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on April 19, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

