Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Atricure (ATRC) with bullish sentiments.

Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Clarmin Explorations on April 9 and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarmin Explorations with a $6.37 average price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.17.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 55.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $251.25 average price target.

Atricure (ATRC)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atricure, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.90, close to its 52-week high of $68.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atricure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.67.

