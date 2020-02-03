Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Chimerix (CMRX), Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRX) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix on January 29 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 51.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics and a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 43.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

