Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Chiasma (CHMA), Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chiasma (CHMA), Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Chiasma (CHMA)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Chiasma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chiasma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, which is a 189.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

