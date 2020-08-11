Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), ICU Medical (ICUI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), ICU Medical (ICUI) and Sientra (SIEN) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.72, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $73.43 average price target, implying a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

ICU Medical (ICUI)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ICU Medical, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

ICU Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.50.

Sientra (SIEN)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Sientra today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Sientra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, a 58.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

