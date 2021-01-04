Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Centene (CNC), Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centene (CNC) and Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) with bullish sentiments.

Centene (CNC)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Centene today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.15, which is a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies received a Buy rating and a $42.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 57.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Taysha Gene Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.20.

