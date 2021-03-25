Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Celyad (CYAD), TransMedics Group (TMDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celyad (CYAD) and TransMedics Group (TMDX) with bullish sentiments.

Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Celyad is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $51.25 average price target, a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

