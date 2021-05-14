Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Daré Bioscience (DARE) with bullish sentiments.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 39.6% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Gritstone Oncology, and Kazia Therapeutics.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.27, representing a 186.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.06, close to its 52-week low of $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.6% and a 45.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing a 210.8% upside. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Daré Bioscience (DARE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $4.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.