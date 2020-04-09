Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: CareDx (CDNA), Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CareDx (CDNA) and Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF) with bullish sentiments.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $53.00 average price target.

Molecular Partners AG (MLLCF)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Partners AG, with a price target of CHF29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.50, equals to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 34.9% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Partners AG with a $33.77 average price target, representing a 50.1% upside. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF37.00 price target.

