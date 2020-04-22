Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Pluristem (PSTI) with bullish sentiments.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $344.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Parekh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Novartis, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $383.59 average price target, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF385.00 price target.

Pluristem (PSTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 34.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.75, a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

