Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Collplant Holdings (CLGN) with bullish sentiments.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 36.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Can-Fite BioPharma with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.78, close to its 52-week high of $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Fortress Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 133.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Collplant Holdings (CLGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Collplant Holdings, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Collplant Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.