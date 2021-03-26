Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF), CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) with bullish sentiments.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, ENDRA Life Sciences, and Tenax Therapeutics.

Can-Fite BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 39.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

CymaBay Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, representing a 187.3% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 51.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $4.50 average price target, which is a 133.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

