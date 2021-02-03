Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Boston Scientific, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $42.23 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to PDS Biotechnology today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 49.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.53, representing a 59.3% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

