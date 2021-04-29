Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), Hologic (HOLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Hologic (HOLX) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.24, close to its 52-week high of $44.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 65.7% and a 82.1% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Shockwave Medical, and Abbott Labs.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $46.92 average price target, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Hologic, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $91.50 average price target, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Donald Hooker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.9% success rate. Hooker covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, American Well, and Phreesia.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.30, representing a 38.1% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

