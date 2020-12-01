Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Boston Scientific today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Scientific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.23, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 58.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $16.75 average price target.

