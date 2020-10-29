Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Baxter International (BAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Baxter International (BAX) and HCA Healthcare (HCA) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.50.

Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $95.33 average price target, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HCA Healthcare with a $154.00 average price target, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

