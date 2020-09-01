Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.40.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

ADMA Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, representing a 212.5% upside. In a report issued on August 24, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

