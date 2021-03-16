Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), Resmed (RMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) and Resmed (RMD) with bullish sentiments.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics with a $51.50 average price target, which is a 94.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Resmed (RMD)

Needham analyst Michael Matson upgraded Resmed to Buy today and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Resmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.50, implying a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $240.00 price target.

