Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.97, close to its 52-week high of $57.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.00, implying a 66.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.60, representing a 194.0% upside. In a report issued on June 15, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 51.4% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.40, representing a 55.3% upside. In a report issued on June 8, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KPTI: