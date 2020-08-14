Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BioNano Genomics (BNGO), Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioNano Genomics (BNGO) and Lumos Pharma (LUMO) with bullish sentiments.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.77, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 53.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNano Genomics with a $1.47 average price target, which is a 95.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.41.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 46.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Lumos Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

