Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Acasti Pharma (ACST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Acasti Pharma (ACST) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov assigned a Buy rating to BioMarin Pharmaceutical yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.71, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acasti Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.51, which is a 416.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

