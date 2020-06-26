Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), Pfenex (PFNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), Pfenex (PFNX) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report issued on June 24, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.01, close to its 52-week high of $76.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co with a $84.63 average price target, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Pfenex (PFNX)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Pfenex on June 22. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 61.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $14.50 average price target, a 71.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report issued on June 23, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.6% and a 77.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.71, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

