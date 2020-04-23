Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $298.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $337.71, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Can-Fite BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

