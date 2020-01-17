Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BioDelivery (BDSI), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioDelivery (BDSI) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with bullish sentiments.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report issued on January 13, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioDelivery is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, implying a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report issued on January 13, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.33.

Minter has an average return of 233.6% when recommending Axsome Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is ranked #307 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $140.25 average price target, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

